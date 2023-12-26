Guwahati News

Guwahati: Drunk Youths Create Ruckus At Guest House, Locals Protest

According to the reports, they also violated guest house rules by exceeding the occupancy limit.
A ruckus broke out at a guest house in Guwahati on Monday night as a group of youths allegedly got drunk before creating a scene, locals complained.

The youths made a commotion till midnight, according to the neighbouring people who mentioned that their actions disrupted the ambience of the whole area.

According to the reports, they also violated guest house rules by exceeding the occupancy limit.

People also expressed discontentment as the police did not take appropriate measures regarding the situation.

A complaint was lodged to be only resulting in futility, the locals said. Angry and dissatisfied, they surrounded the police vehicle as an act of protest. The people have expressed frustration at the role of the police or lack thereof.      

