Guwahati: Drunk Youths In Car Crash Into Bike, Then Footbridge; 5 Injured

In a grisly mishap, a biker and four occupants of a vehicle sustained grievous injuries in a major road accident that occurred in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area on Wednesday night.
According to information received, all four occupants of the vehicle bearing registration number ‘ML 05U 6813’ were in an inebriated state and due to speeding, the driver lost control at one point and collided with a motorcycle before crashing onto the footbridge in the vicinity.
The biker and all four occupants of the ‘i20’ vehicle sustained grievous injuries as a result of the mishap, sources informed, adding that the youths in the vehicle hailed from Meghalaya.
After the crash, locals quickly intervened and pulled out the injured persons from the wreckage. All four of them, including the biker, were rushed to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention.
Eyewitnesses said that there were a number of alcohol bottles inside the vehicle - indicating it was a case of drunk driving.