Guwahati: Drunk Youths Vandalise Cab Driver's Car On Holi

Bringing forth the despised side of festivities, a group of inebriated youths allegedly smashed the rear windshield of a car belonging to a cab driver in Guwahati's Narengi area on Monday.
The owner of the car said that he was inside the house when his family members called him saying someone broke the glass of his car. He rushed out to find the rear windshield smashed.
The incident took place at Kalangpar Bazar, Chandrapur Road in the Narengi Tiniali area of Guwahati. The vehicle, a black Alto with registration numbers AS 01 NC 6918 was the only means of earning for the victim.
According to the victim Jogeshwar Brahma, he was enjoying with his family on the occasion of Holi when the sudden vandalism of his car shattered all festive spirits.
Right after the matter came to his notice, the victim rushed to Noonmati Police Station to register a complaint. He said,"After I came out and saw the rear windshield broke, I approached the police. Someone has caused losses to me under the influence of alcohol."
"The police summoned the suspect I had named and questioned him. They are looking into the matter," he added. While the police also reached the scene of the incident and carried out initial canvassing, they are to identify the people behind it.