Man Physically Attacks Driver, Vandalises Vehicle at Dispur MLA Hostel

The victim has been identified as Poran Chutia, a driver working at the MLA hostel campus, sources said.
In a heinous incident, allegations have been levelled against a person for physically attacking an employee of the MLA Hostel in Guwahati's Dispur, reports said on Sunday.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Sunanda Phukan. He allegedly thrashed the driver following a minor issue between the duo.

Further, not only this, Phukan also vandalised the vehicle of Poran in anger, sources informed.

In this regard, the victim driver has lodged an FIR at the Dispur Police Station.

Reports said that Sunanda claimed himself as a close aide of MLA Sushanta Borgohain.

