Guwahati: DTP Operator of Local Daily Sexually Assaults Minor Daughter, Arrested

In what can be termed as the most heinous crime, a DTP operator of a newspaper organization in Guwahati was allegedly involved in sexually assaulting his own 14-year-old daughter for a long time now, reports said on Sunday.
The said person identified as Jayanta Talukdar was apprehended by the city police under the POCSO Act, sources said.
The incident came to light after the victim herself narrated her ordeals before the police and lodged a complaint before the Paltan Bazar police station.
The victim girl was accompanied by her grandmother to the police station, informed sources.
Based on the complaint, the police then apprehended the culprit on November 24, 2023.
Talukdar was produced before the court on November 25, 2023 and accordingly was sent to judicial custody.