Guwahati Journalist Accuses Nagaon DC Of Physical Assault

A Guwahati-based journalist, namely Deepankar Medhi, has reportedly accused Nagaon District Commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah of assaulting him during a meeting in the DC's office.
According to information received, the incident occurred while he was there for work, leading to his subsequent removal from the premises by the police.
Medhi, who claims to have undergone heart surgery in the past, alleges that despite informing the DC about his medical history, he faced both misbehavior and physical assault. The journalist, visibly distressed, conveyed his ordeal to the media as he was escorted by the police earlier yesterday.
Additionally, reports suggest that Medhi's camera was seized, with allegations surfacing that its data was intentionally erased before being returned to him.
After hours of detainment at the police station following the incident, Medhi was eventually released. However, the controversy deepened as conflicting narratives emerged.
Nagaon DC Narendra Kumar Shah vehemently denies any assault on the journalist, describing the entire episode as "unfortunate."
"Nothing of that sort has happened. It is an unfortunate incident, but I would not like to further comment. There was no assault,” Shah was quoted as saying to a local news portal.
Shah went on to claim that Medhi began recording their conversation without permission, prompting his response.
The media fraternity in Assam has responded with outrage, calling for a thorough investigation and demanding appropriate action in light of the conflicting accounts surrounding this incident.