Guwahati: Dumper Truck Mows Down Shops In Bhangagarh; Drunk Driver Held

A dumper truck was involved in an accident in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area in which two shops were razed to the ground.
The incident was reported from Rupnagar locality in the region on Sunday night.
Sources informed that the driver of the dumper truck was in an inebriated condition and lost control as a result, ramming straight into two shops that were in the vicinity.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap, however, the two shops were completely razed to the ground, and the goods - destroyed.
Bhangagarh police reached the scene soon after and seized the dumper truck. The driver was also taken into custody.