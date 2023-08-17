Assam: Man Comes Under Speeding Dumper In Doboka, Killed On Spot

In a tragic road mishap, one person was killed on the spot in Assam's Doboka on Thursday, reports emerged.
As per the reports, the accident took place at Tapatjuri village near Haldhiati in Doboka in the Nagaon district of Assam.
Onlookers described that the accident took place as the man came under a dumper carrying rocks and was run over.
The deceased was identified as one Binod Ronghang. The dumper that caused the accident had registration numbers AS 02 CC 5358.
Following the accident, local police were called in, who arrived at the scene and recovered the body of the deceased in addition to taking the dumper that caused the accident into custody.
It may be noted that a series of tragic accidents marred different parts of Assam on Tuesday, leaving a trail of devastation.
In Silapathar, a fatal collision between a Scooty and Alto vehicle on the National Highway resulted in the loss of two precious lives.
The victims, identified as Karan Vishwakarma and Akash, succumbed to their injuries on the spot.
According to sources, four others were critically injured in the crash and were swiftly transported to Dibrugarh for urgent medical attention. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Bongaigaon was the site of yet another fatal road accident, involving a bike-truck collision.
Hirak Jyoti Roy was tragically killed on the spot, while another youth succumbed to his injuries while being treated in the hospital. The truck involved in the collision fled the scene, prompting authorities to launch a search.
In Numaligarh, a bike accident took place on a four-lane road, where Akash Dey from Mariani lost his life in the incident, while another named Shubham Das sustained serious injuries.
Shubham Das was promptly transferred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for more intensive treatment.
In another instance that took place at Kangthilangso in Dengaon, a vehicle lost control and plummeted off a hilly road, claiming one life and injuring several others. Pradip Debnath, a tea seller, was tragically killed.
Among the injured were Biswa Debnath, Apu Das, Sudhanshu Chand, Joydev Mazumdar, and Karan Dasgupta, who were enjoying a picnic at the time.
These heart-wrenching accidents underscore the pressing need for road safety awareness and cautious driving practices. The authorities are working diligently to unravel the details of these incidents and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent such tragedies in the future.