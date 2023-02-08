Guwahati: Dusty Conditions Prevent Several Flights From Landing

Several flights have been denied landing at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati’s Borjhar on Wednesday amid poor visibility conditions.

As per reports, the situation arised after Guwahati witnessed an unprecedented dusty day with skies turning brown amid rising air pollution levels. This in turn affected visibility in and around the airport.

As many as four flight from different sources including Delhi and Kolkata were not able to land due to the existing conditions, initial reports claimed.

Meanwhile, an Indigo flight numbered 6E 6011 coming in from Chennai to Guwahati, was able to land safely after repeated attempts.

The severe dusty conditions around the airport have made it difficult for radar signals to reach the aircrafts, making it a dangerous proposition for flights attempting to land in Guwahati. It has also come to the fore that four flights were turned around and had to be diverted to Kolkata as they were unable to land here.

They aircrafts that were diverted to Kolkata are reportedly scheduled to make another attempt to land in Guwahati once the conditions become clearer.