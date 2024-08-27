Pothole Woes: Guwahati Roads Threaten Pregnant Women and Elderly

Guwahati's pothole-filled road conditions, aggravated by heavy rainfall and poor maintenance, have become increasingly hazardous, especially for pregnant women and elderly citizens. As one of the most crucial urban centers in Assam, the city's roads have become perilous, with a number of accidents reported due to the poor maintenance of road infrastructure.
These potholes also contribute significantly to artificial flooding, which has caused widespread disruption and safety concerns.
Many residential areas and frequently traveled roads are dotted with potholes, forcing vehicles to swerve abruptly or navigate through hazardous conditions. These sudden movements make it extremely difficult for pregnant women, who are already at high risk, and the elderly, who struggle with mobility, to travel safely within the city. Both groups are particularly vulnerable, which can result in an injury or health complications.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, a resident of Rajgarh, an area significantly affected by the road conditions, shared, "My pregnant wife experienced stomach and back pain because of the bumpy roads. I have to drive at a snail’s pace to navigate the potholes. It's alarming to see how these potholes have multiplied across various parts of the city."
These hazardous conditions have persisted for years, with authorities showing little urgency in addressing the problem. In several areas, roads that have been left in a dilapidated state for years continue to worsen.
The potholes, already a major concern, are now acting as catalysts for waterlogging, making movement even more treacherous.
A daily commuter said, "I fell off my motorcycle due to a pothole I couldn't see a pothole during the recent floods in the city. It’s become so much better living in my village compared to the dangerous conditions in the city now."
Adding to the chaos, the ongoing construction of flyovers, extensive digging for water pipelines, and the disruption of pavements due to these projects are only making things worse. Pedestrians are struggling to navigate around these construction zones, and the uncovered holes are creating even more hazards.
An elderly man pointed out the displaced slabs of a pavement at Silpukhuri, noting how they have rendered the path nearly impassable for people like him.
Recently, when the city was lashed by heavy rain, authorities were seen addressing the issue by filling the potholes with crushed stone, even amid ongoing rains and waterlogged streets.
A video circulating on social media showed a truck unloading crushed stone into a large pothole in an effort to alleviate the flooding problem. While this measure is a step in the right direction, it raises questions about their negligence and why such preventive actions were not taken sooner?
The failure to address these issues has had tragic consequences. Earlier this year, a minor boy was swept away by floodwaters from a roadside drain in Guwahati's Jyoti Nagar locality. Additionally, in 2023, a school girl lost her life in Ganeshguri when her scooter, which was thrown off balance due to a massive pothole dug for the construction of a JICA water pipeline, collided with a school bus, resulting in her death as her head was crushed.
Are the authorities waiting for more mishaps to occur before taking action? The need for immediate repairs and maintenance cannot be overstated, especially to protect the most vulnerable members of the society.