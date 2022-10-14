Guwahati: E-Ticketing Machines Mandatory in City Buses from Nov 1

The transport department of the Kamrup Metro district of Assam has made e-ticketing machines mandatory in all city buses for providing e-tickets to all passengers for collection of fares.

All owners of city buses in Guwahati have been asked to acquire e-ticketing machines from November 1.

The transport department also made it clear that any bus found without an e-ticketing machine will not be allowed to ply on the roads.

An order passed by the district transport officer read, “It is a general information dispatched to all owners and association of city buses that from 1/11/2022 onwards any city buses will not be allowed to ply on the road without e-ticketing machine for issuing e-ticket to collect fare from travelling passengers.”