IPFT MLA Steps Down from Tripura Assembly

Yet another setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura after legislator of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), Dhananjoy Tripura resigned from the state assembly on Friday.

This comes just months before the assembly elections in the state.

Dhananjoy Tripura submitted his resignation to Speaker Ratan Chakraborty. He has cited ‘personal reasons’ for his resignation.

He was accompanied by royal scion and head of TIPRA Motha party Pradyot Kishore Debbarma while submitting his resignation.

Tripura won the 2018 assembly polls from Raimavalley constituency in Dhalai district.

IPFT is an ally of the ruling NDA in Tripura.

Dhananjoy Tripura represents Raima Valley in Dhalai district. IPFT’s strength has reduced from eight to six after Tripura’s resignation.