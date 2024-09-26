Guwahati: ED Conducts Searches, Freezes Rs 6 Cr Linked To TradingFX

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati intensified its crackdown on financial fraud, conducting search operations across various locations in the city on Wednesday under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The investigation centered around a fraudulent trading application called “TradingFX” (tradingfx.live), which has allegedly duped numerous investors. During these operations, the ED froze Proceeds of Crime (POC) amounting to Rs. 6.04 crore spread across 72 bank accounts.
In a related development, YouTuber Bhaskar Dutta, who reportedly spearheaded promotional campaigns for the dubious trading platform TFAL, was summoned for questioning by Dispur police. Dutta presented himself at the Dispur police station earlier in the day, where he is currently being interrogated regarding his involvement in promoting the fraudulent scheme.
The crackdown on TFAL, which has left a trail of victims, gained momentum with the arrest of its proprietor, Sapnanil Das. Dispur police apprehended Das and have since remanded him to judicial custody. The ongoing probe is aimed at unravelling the full extent of the scam and those involved.
Notably, Bhaskar Dutta, who was previously suspended from his job at the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), is under intense scrutiny as authorities probe his role in the operation of TFAL and his extensive efforts to market the platform to unsuspecting investors. The Dispur police continue to question Dutta, as the investigation into the fraudulent trading schemes deepens.