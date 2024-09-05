Dibrugarh Police Nab Another Fraudster in Online Trading Scam

In a major development related to an online scam through TradingFX in Upper Assam, the prime figure behind conducting fraudulent activities in Tinsukia district have been nabbed by the police, sources said.
The fraudster identified as Abhijit Chanda was apprehended by the Dibrugarh Police from his residence in Tinsukia late Wednesday night.
Sources said that Abhijit Chanda was actively engaging with investors, promising lucrative returns. It is also alleged that he received a 5 percent commission from Ranjit Kakoti of FX Trading.
Notably, Ranjit Kakoty, a resident of Dibrugarh, is said to be the man who introduced Trading FX in the state. He allegedly looted many people by making false promises and giving them fake hopes. He also reportedly collected crores of money from people who invested in the company.
Meanwhile, further investigations are underway to uncover the extent of the scam and the involvement of other individuals.
Earlier yesterday, a government employee working in the health department in Dibrugarh’s Tengakhat named Prafulla Bora surfaced on social media for his alleged links to TradingFX. Bora is alleged to have established a significant black market in the region, introducing numerous individuals to online trading before reportedly going into hiding.