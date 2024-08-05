Guwahati: Educational Institutes Within GMC Area To Remain Closed Tomorrow

In response to the flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Guwahati on Monday, all educational institutions, both government and private, within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) area have been ordered to remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday, August 6).
The decision has been made in the interest of public safety and is in accordance with Section 30.2 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the order from the district commissioner's office read.
It stated, "In view of the situation arising out of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on 05/08/2024, all the Educational Institutes (both Govt. and Private) are hereby declared closed on 06/08/2024 within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area."
Heavy rains that struck Guwahati have caused significant disruptions, with streets and low-lying areas submerged, making it difficult for people to commute. Vehicular movement across key junctures of the city were severely hit due to the sudden artificial flooding leading to huge traffic jams.
Notably, the weather forecast for Guwahati is generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain and thunder showers, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.