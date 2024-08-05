Rains To Lash Northeast Over The Week

Inclement weather conditions are likely to persists over the Northeast region with the Regional Meterological Centre predicting moderate rain at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, and many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
The RMC has predicted thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Moreover, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. Furthermore, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Manipur and Mizoram.
Meanwhile, the forecast for Guwahati is generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain and thunder showers. Notably, Guwahati came to a standstill following heavy rainfall on Monday evening. The rains caused artificial flooding across the city and caused traffic snarls on major routes.