Guwahati: Elderly Electrician Murdered by Friend During Dinner

A shocking murder in Guwahati's Bharalumukh has left residents stunned after a 60-year-old electrician was brutally killed by a close friend. The incident occurred late last night in the Kalipur locality of Bharalumukh, a densely populated area in Guwahati.

The victim, identified as Sunil Kumar Shah, originally from Bihar, had been living and working as an electrician in Kalipur for the past 30 years. Eyewitnesses and initial police reports suggest that Shah was murdered during a dinner gathering with a friend. He reportedly suffered severe head injuries, indicating a brutal attack with a blunt object.

This heinous crime has sparked widespread concern among locals. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, raising questions over why the elderly man was targeted in such a gruesome manner.

A case has been registered at Bharalumukh Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway. Police are looking into personal and financial angles to establish the motive behind the killing.

