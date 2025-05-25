Murder-Suicide Shocks Langsoliet: Man Kills Wife, Ends Own Life

A tragic incident shook the Langsoliet area under the Diphu Borlangfer police station jurisdiction. Rupching Tichro allegedly murdered his wife, Anjali Teronpi, a day ago and then fled the scene.

Today, the lifeless body of Rupching Tichro, aged around 35, was found near the riverbank in Langsoliet. It is suspected that he committed suicide by shooting himself with a homemade firearm. The couple had one son and two daughters.

The deceased's body has been taken to Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for post-mortem examination.

The exact motive behind the murder of his wife remains unknown at this time. The Borlangfer police have registered a case under FIR number 06/25 and are conducting further investigations.

This shocking Incident has caused widespread concern and unrest across the region.

