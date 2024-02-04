Guwahati: Elderly Man Goes Missing from Khanapara After PM Modi's Event

An elderly man went missing from Guwahati's Khanapara locality on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mega event ended, reports said.
The missing person has been identified as Upen Kalita, sources said. He was a resident of Bahari Village in Barpeta district.
He was among thousands of people who gathered at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara earlier today to attend the Prime Minister's event.
Reportedly, the man went untraceable after the huge gathering diffused from the field after the programme ended.
Meanwhile, the missing man's family members have asked anyone who finds any information about Upen Kalita to contact 7086048750.
Notably, earlier today, thousands of people mostly women gathered at the Khanapara veterinary field for PM Modi's address where he also launched development projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore.