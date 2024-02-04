PM Modi Launches Rs 11,600 Crore Development Projects in Assam | Key Takeaways

“Medical colleges became the double in the entire nation. In Assam, before the BJP came to power there were only six medical colleges, but, the number has gone up to 12 in the last 10 years. Northeast Assam has become a hub for cancer treatment. We aim to make the lives of the countrymen beautiful. We have built pucca houses for more than 4 crore peoples. Water, electricity are connected from house to house. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission has improved the lives of the women in Assam. There has been an increase in temple enthusiasts around the country. After the Kashi Corridor was built, nearly 8.5 lakh people travelled to Kashi in the last one year. More than 5 crore devotees visited Shri Maha Kaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. More than 19 lakh people have travelled to Kedarnath in Uttrakhand, and 24 lakh people already visited Ayodhya’s Ram temple in just 12 days of its Prana pratishtha. Connectivity in the North East has to improve further with South Asia and South East Asia. There is a special potential in the tourism sector in the North East. The introduction of the Kamakhya corridor will help the tourism sector. After completing the Kamakhya project there will be more devotees every year. After independence, those who were in power for years could not even understand the importance of the sacred places of worship. For political benefits, they started a trend of being ashamed of their own culture and history. No country can progress by neglecting its history. But, in the last ten years, the situation in the country has changed. In this year's Budget, our government have given special importance to the tourism sector. There is a special potential in the North East tourism sector,” added PM Modi.