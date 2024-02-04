PM Modi Launches Rs 11,600 Crore Development Projects in Assam | Key Takeaways

With an aim to make India as the third largest economy in the world and ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched development projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore in Assam on Sunday.
The infrastructure projects, some funded by the state government and some by the Centre, were unveiled at a function at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara in Guwahati.
PM Modi also addressed a public meeting at the Veterinary College field in Khanapara, Guwahati.
“Thank you for the way the people of Guwahati welcomed me yesterday. I have seen on TV that you have lit one lakh earthen lamps for me. I am grateful to you all for the love and blessings. I had the good fortune of laying the foundation stone of Maa Kamakhya project and various other projects today. These projects will help in developing employment opportunities in the state along with development of the sporting talents. The projects will be a big boon for the medical education and healthcare sectors," PM Modi said at the event.
The Prime Minister claimed that in the last 10 years, the double-engine government of BJP has extended the networks of IITs, AIIMS across the nation.
“Medical colleges became the double in the entire nation. In Assam, before the BJP came to power there were only six medical colleges, but, the number has gone up to 12 in the last 10 years. Northeast Assam has become a hub for cancer treatment. We aim to make the lives of the countrymen beautiful. We have built pucca houses for more than 4 crore peoples. Water, electricity are connected from house to house. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission has improved the lives of the women in Assam. There has been an increase in temple enthusiasts around the country. After the Kashi Corridor was built, nearly 8.5 lakh people travelled to Kashi in the last one year. More than 5 crore devotees visited Shri Maha Kaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. More than 19 lakh people have travelled to Kedarnath in Uttrakhand, and 24 lakh people already visited Ayodhya’s Ram temple in just 12 days of its Prana pratishtha. Connectivity in the North East has to improve further with South Asia and South East Asia. There is a special potential in the tourism sector in the North East. The introduction of the Kamakhya corridor will help the tourism sector. After completing the Kamakhya project there will be more devotees every year. After independence, those who were in power for years could not even understand the importance of the sacred places of worship. For political benefits, they started a trend of being ashamed of their own culture and history. No country can progress by neglecting its history. But, in the last ten years, the situation in the country has changed. In this year's Budget, our government have given special importance to the tourism sector. There is a special potential in the North East tourism sector,” added PM Modi.
PM Modi asserted that earlier people do not want to come to the North East due to violence, and unrest, but in the last 10 years, the BJP government has made communication very smooth.
“Earlier, travelling from one to another or travelling from district to district in Northeast was a tough task due to poor connectivity of roads and rail lines. But, after 2014, our government has increased the investment on development four times. The length of railway tracks has been increased up to 1,900 kilometres. The railway budget has been increased by 400%, if compared with previous budgets before 2014. We have made 6,000 national highways have been built in 10 years, today; we laid the foundation stones for two new roads. Modi's Guarantee means Guarantee of completion. I have taken the pledge to give all the facilities to the poor, women, youths, and farmers. BJP's double-engine government's focus is to reach all the citizens and make their lives easy. Our Government has approved Rs 11 lakh crore in the Budget 2024 for the development of infrastructure. Our Government is eyeing "Zero Electricity Bill" policy. Solar rooftops for one crore persons in the first phase will benefit households. One crore sisters (didis) from self-help groups have become Lakhpati in India so far. Our budget aims for three crore Lakhpati Didis. My sisters from Assam will be benefitted from this initiative. Today there is peace in Assam and Northeast after BJP came to power here. Many youths from the state joined the race for the development. More than 7,000 youths have left the path of violence and joined the mainstream. AFSPA has been lifted from many districts in the state of Assam. Your dream is Modi's aim. Thus, Modi will leave no stone unturned to achieve this. This is my guarantee. Our government vows to make India the third largest economic superpower in the world and 'Viksit Rastra' by 2047,” PM Modi asserted.
The PM on Saturday reached Guwahati on a two-day trip, during which he will meet the BJP's state core committee and roll out several projects. He landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati from Odisha around 6.30 pm and proceeded to Koinadhara state guest house.
"After programmes in Odisha, landed to a very warm welcome in Assam. Thankful to the people of Guwahati for the affection," he said in a post on X.
PM Modi was received by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, some state ministers and senior civil and police officers.
"It was an honour to welcome the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to our beautiful State of Assam," Kataria said after receiving him at the airport. Welcoming him to Assam, Sarma called him as the most popular leader of the world, flag bearer of the country's development and Assam and Northeast's true well-wisher.
"Thousands assemble in Khanapara to illuminate 1,00,000 diyas, welcoming and celebrating the arrival of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Assam. The joyous celebration captures the spirit of #PMModiInAssam with splendid visuals," he added.
Sonowal said people of Assam are waiting enthusiastically for PM Modi's guidance on the eve of a major development push for Assam and the Northeast.
Major projects launched in Assam
The Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore)
The six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati
The upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore)
A new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore)
The second edition of Asom Mala roads was also kick-started by the PM. This phase will comprise 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore.
Besides, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,250 crore.
He also laid the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 578 crore and the Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati.
Besides, Modi inaugurated the newly constructed four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed at a cost of Rs 1,451 crore, and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri, constructed at a cost of Rs 592 crore.