Guwahati: Elephant Causes Chaos Near Janata Bhawan; Tranquilized Later

An irate elephant unexpectedly found himself in front Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur area on Wednesday morning, causing chaos and damaging several nearby vehicles.
According to reports, the tusker, without its mahout for an extended period, became agitated, and went on to damage the parked vehicle.
The forest department was quick to jump into action and after several attempts, the elephant was finally tranquilized.
The elephant, reportedly adopted, is believed to have gotten nervous with unfamiliar faces around him, trying to bring him under control.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.