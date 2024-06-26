Guwahati News

Guwahati: Elephant Causes Chaos Near Janata Bhawan; Tranquilized Later

According to reports, the tusker, without its mahout for an extended period, became agitated, and went on to damage the parked vehicle.
Guwahati: Elephant Causes Chaos Near Janata Bhawan; Tranquilized Later
Guwahati: Elephant Causes Chaos Near Janata Bhawan; Tranquilized Later
Pratidin Time

An irate elephant unexpectedly found himself in front Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur area on Wednesday morning, causing chaos and damaging several nearby vehicles.

According to reports, the tusker, without its mahout for an extended period, became agitated, and went on to damage the parked vehicle.

The forest department was quick to jump into action and after several attempts, the elephant was finally tranquilized.

The elephant, reportedly adopted, is believed to have gotten nervous with unfamiliar faces around him, trying to bring him under control.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Guwahati: Elephant Causes Chaos Near Janata Bhawan; Tranquilized Later
Assam: Wild Elephant Attack in Jagiroad, One Dead, Several Injured
Wild elephant
Janata Bhawan

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-elephant-causes-chaos-near-janata-bhawan-tranquilized-later
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com