Assam: Wild Elephant Attack in Jagiroad, One Dead, Several Injured

In a tragic incident, a wild elephant attacked multiple individuals in Shantipur, Jagiroad, leading to the death of a biker and leaving several others critically injured.
The attack occurred when the elephant emerged from the nearby forest, causing chaos and panic among the residents and passersby. Prahlad Das, a biker from Nellie, was fatally injured during the attack and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Two other individuals sustained serious injuries. Furkan Ali, another biker, is in critical condition and receiving intensive medical care. Additionally, a truck driver, Dipan Das, was critically injured when the elephant attacked his vehicle.