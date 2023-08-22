Guwahati: Elephant Tooth Seized at Kamakhya Railway Station

Elephant tooth weighing 2.300 kilograms was seized from a train at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati’s Maligaon during an operation on Tuesday.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a search operation in Guwahati-bound Lachit Express where they recovered the elephant tooth, sources informed.
Meanwhile, one individual, identified as Sandeep Joshi, was apprehended in connection with the seizure.
Earlier on August 18, officials from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary conducted a raid at Tengatoli in Laharighat in Assam’s Morigaon. The raid resulted in the seizure of an elephant's tusk weighing approximately 2.5 kg from the residence of Asmat Ali.