Assam: Elephant Tusk Seized In Raid At Residence In Morigaon; One Held

In a major operation, officials from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary conducted a raid at Tengatoli in Laharighat in Assam’s Morigaon on Friday.
The raid resulted in the seizure of an elephant's tusk weighing approximately 2.5 kg from the residence of Asmat Ali.
The forest department took swift action and apprehended Ali for further investigation.
This move underscores the authorities' commitment to protecting wildlife and preventing illegal trade in animal parts.
The seizure of the tusk highlights the ongoing efforts to curb poaching and trafficking, ensuring the preservation of endangered species and maintaining the ecological balance in the region.