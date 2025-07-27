Eviction Notice Served to Minority Families in Guwahati's Maligaon

Fresh tension has erupted in Guwahati's Maligaon after the Forest Department issued eviction notices to scores of minority families. As per sources, the eviction notice was issued predominantly by the Miya Muslim community, living in the Garo Basti and Nepali Basti localities of the Kalapani area.

According to local sources, forest officials arrived early on Sunday morning and served notices door-to-door, directing over a hundred families to vacate their homes within seven days. The affected residents, many of whom have reportedly been living in the area for the past 25 years, expressed shock and panic following the sudden action.

The eviction notices have targeted families accused of illegally occupying government forest land on the hills. Authorities allege that residents from the Miya Muslim community had constructed houses on encroached land without valid documents.

The notices were issued by the regional Forest Department, which cited the illegal occupation of reserve forest areas as grounds for the eviction drive. Residents claim they were not given prior warning and fear forced displacement without rehabilitation.

Tensions remain high in the area as local rights groups and minority organizations are expected to respond to the development.

