Guwahati Experiences Surge in Accident Cases During Diwali Celebrations

Guwahati's recent Diwali celebrations were overshadowed by a significant spike in accident cases, underscoring the potential dangers associated with increased alcohol consumption during the festive period. Data from Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) indicates a worrying trend in road traffic accidents (RTAs) and related incidents.
During the 24-hour period from 8 AM on October 31 to 8 AM on November 1, a total of 439 patients were registered at the casualty department, with 54 cases classified as RTAs. All RTA patients were from Kamrup Metro, with a concerning breakdown by age: 2 were aged 0 to 10 years, 3 were aged 10 to 20, 24 were aged 20 to 30, 18 were aged 30 to 40, and 7 were above 40 years. Tragically, 2 individuals were brought dead to the hospital.
In contrast, the following 24-hour period from November 1 to November 2 recorded 405 patients at GMCH, with 31 RTA cases reported. Of these, 27 were from Kamrup Metro and 4 from outside the area, reflecting a slight increase in total cases but a decrease in outside incidents. The age distribution remained similar, with notable figures including 18 patients aged 20 to 30, and 1 RTA death reported.
Furthermore, burn-related injuries associated with Diwali celebrations added to the hospital's caseload, with 4 cases admitted between November 1 and 2; 1 patient was from Kamrup Metro, while 3 were from outside the district. This was a stark contrast to the previous period, where no burn-related admissions were reported.
Physical assault cases also surged during the celebrations. From October 31 to November 1, 4 cases were recorded, with 3 from Kamrup Metro and 1 from outside. In the subsequent 24 hours, the number of assault cases rose to 5, with admissions required for 2 individuals.
Amid these concerning statistics, the link between alcohol consumption and accidents is evident. Over the two days of Diwali, sales of alcoholic beverages in Guwahati surpassed Rs 4.8 crore, a slight decrease from Rs 6.8 crore in 2023. The increase in liquor sales correlates with the rise in accidents, prompting urgent discussions on the need for enhanced public safety measures during festive celebrations.