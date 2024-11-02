Guwahati Experiences Surge in Accident Cases During Diwali Celebrations

During the 24-hour period from 8 AM on October 31 to 8 AM on November 1, a total of 439 patients were registered at the casualty department, with 54 cases classified as RTAs. All RTA patients were from Kamrup Metro, with a concerning breakdown by age: 2 were aged 0 to 10 years, 3 were aged 10 to 20, 24 were aged 20 to 30, 18 were aged 30 to 40, and 7 were above 40 years. Tragically, 2 individuals were brought dead to the hospital.