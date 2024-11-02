Guwahati News

Guwahati Road Mishap Claims Life on Diwali Night; Children Among Injured

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing scene as the pickup driver attempted to flee the accident site but tragically lost control.
A tragic road accident occurred on Diwali night in the Sawkuchi area of Guwahati, claiming the life of one individual and injuring six others, including three children.

The incident involved a head-on collision between a Tata DI pickup van (registration number AS12AC9691) and an auto rickshaw on the road from Dakhingaon to Sawkuchi.

The autorickshaw reportedly purchased just days earlier on Dhanteras, was involved in the collision that resulted in severe injuries to its passengers.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing scene as the pickup driver attempted to flee the accident site but tragically lost control. In his escape, the driver veered onto the footpath, colliding with an electric pole.

The deceased has been identified as Sona Mia, a resident of Majdia Village in Barpeta.

The city police arrived promptly to assist the injured and conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this devastating accident.

