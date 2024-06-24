Guwahati: Extortion In The Name Of ULFA Lands 2 In Jail

Dispur Police busted two men running an extortion racket claiming to be members of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) on Monday.
As per reports, the duo tried to extort money from a businessman who approached the police against them leading to their arrest. Officials identified them as Subhash Das of Bannibari, Mukalmua and Nayan Kamal Deka of Belsor, Nalbari.
According to the police, one of the extortionists knew the victim - the son of the businessman whose outlet, Soni Tiles is at VIP Road, Borbari in Guwahati - from before.
The duo posed as ULFA cadres to demand money from the victim after which the family approached the police. A case numbered 602/2024 under section 387 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion.
The complaint mentioned that the victim received a phone call from the number 7753937519 on June 13 at 7:24 pm. The perpetrators mentioned that they will come to pick up the amount the next day, that is, June 14. Additionally, they threatened to kill the victim if their demands were not met.
Based on the complaint, Dispur Police launched a probe and arrested the two on charges of extortion. They have been processed for further legal action as per the law, the police said.