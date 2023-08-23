Guwahati: Facing Harassment from Uncle-Aunt, Girl Commits Suicide
In a sensational incident, a young girl died by suicide after facing continuous physical and mental harassment by her paternal uncle and aunt in Guwahati’s Lalmati area on Wednesday.
As per initial reports, the deceased was allegedly harassed mentally and physically by her paternal uncle and aunt for several days.
It is alleged that she was harassed by the accused in greed for property in Pathsala that was in her name.
The locals alleged that the previous night, the accused beat her and these kinds of incidents had been happening for several days.
One of the locals said, “The girl was living with her paternal uncle after she lost her parents. There is property in her name in Pathsala and for this, her paternal uncle and aunt were torturing her. The couple had two daughters who were not very attractive while the girl was pretty. This added fuel as the two daughters developed jealousy over her looks and the paternal aunt thought that if she gets married then the property will be gone from their hands. For the greed, the couple tortured her severely for which she had to embrace death.”
Meanwhile, the police have apprehended the paternal uncle, Gopesh Medhi, in connection with the incident.