Assam: Man Jumps Off Bridge; Blames Girlfriend in Suicide Note

In a heart-wrenching incident, a man jumped off a bridge in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Saturday leaving behind a suicide note blaming his girlfriend behind his drastic step.
The man has been identified as Kanak Gogoi hailing from Namrup who took the drastic step due to love-related reasons, sources said.
A suicide note was recovered from a car that was parked near the bridge where it stated, “The sole reason behind my death is Parismita Hazarika alias Manisha Hazarika hailing from Naharkatia.” (translated from Assamese)
Meanwhile, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched a search operation to find the body of Kanak.
Last month, a young student committed suicide in Guwahati city, leaving behind a poignant suicide note detailing the reason behind taking such a drastic step.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Hamim, a final year undergraduate student of Lalit Chandra Bharali College. Abdul was found hanging inside his hostel room located at Santipur Masjid Road in Bharalumukh area.
The reason behind this tragic act was believed to be an unrequited love affair, his friends revealed. A team of Bharalumukh police, upon reaching the scene, discovered the lifeless body of Abdul hanging from the fan of his room along with a suicide note.