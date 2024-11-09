Guwahati: Fake Cash Worth Rs 70 Lakh Seized at ISBT; One Held

A joint operation conducted by the Guwahati police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) led to the seizure of fake currency amounting to approximately Rs 70 lakh.
The operation was launched following intelligence inputs received by the police. The arrested individual has been identified as Hafiz Ali, a resident of Gogamukh in Dhemaji district.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the fake currency was being smuggled from Bandardewa to Guwahati via a night bus. Police believe that this operation was part of a larger network involved in distributing counterfeit currency across different regions.
According to sources, the counterfeit notes were packed in a way to avoid detection and were being transported under the guise of regular passenger luggage.
The police are currently questioning Ali to gather more information.