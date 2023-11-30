Guwahati: Fake Gold, Counterfeit Notes Seized At Jalukbari, 1 Held

In a major operation carried out by the city police in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati on Thursday, fake gold and counterfeit currency notes were seized.
Officials said that the operation was carried out below the Jalukbari flyover during which the fake gold and currency notes were seized. In addition, one person was also detained in connection with the matter.
The detained individual was identified by the officials as one Atowar Rahman. He is a resident of Assam's Lakhimpur district, added the police.
Meanwhile, the seized fake gold weighed at around 1.3 kilograms, said the police, adding that Rs 29,000 in fake currency notes were also seized during the drive.
According to the information received, the detained suspect traveled in a bus from Lakhimpur to Guwahati to smuggle the contraband items.
Further details are awaited.