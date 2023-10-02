Assam Police Arrests 3 Persons from Bihar With Fake Gold in Hailakandi

Last month, the Assam Police apprehended three smugglers and seized a fake gold statue in the shape of a boat from their possession. Based on specific inputs about the presence of gold smugglers, the police conducted a search operation at Borigaon Tiniali in Sonitpur district’s Gohpur.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Mukhtar Hussian, Sariful Islam and Rafiqul Ali. All three were residents of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district.