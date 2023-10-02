Assam Police Arrests 3 Persons from Bihar With Fake Gold in Hailakandi

The Assam Police arrested three persons from Bihar including a woman and seized fake gold from their possession, reports said on Monday.
As per reports, the three persons had come to Assam’s Hailakandi district to sell the fake gold. The police reportedly seized 2 kg fake gold from them at an operation conducted at Netaji Chowringhee in Hailakandi town.
The arrested persons have been identified as Ramu Prajapati, Sudama Prajapati and Jamuna Prajapati, sources said.
Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the case.
Last month, the Assam Police apprehended three smugglers and seized a fake gold statue in the shape of a boat from their possession. Based on specific inputs about the presence of gold smugglers, the police conducted a search operation at Borigaon Tiniali in Sonitpur district’s Gohpur.
The apprehended persons have been identified as Mukhtar Hussian, Sariful Islam and Rafiqul Ali. All three were residents of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district.