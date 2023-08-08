Guwahati: Fake Notes, Gold Items Recovered, 2 Held In Kahilipara Raid

In a major bust, Guwahati Police unearthed Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) along with fake gold items from a rented house in the city’s Kahilipara locality, reports emerged on Tuesday.
As per preliminary reports, fake currency notes amounting to Rs 1,03,500 was found during an operation in which officials also uncovered a golden boat-shaped item, a Christ idol and four ‘Kharus’ (a type of Assamese ornament) all of which later turned out to be fake as well.
According to information received, the operation was carried out last night by a team of officials from Bhagadattapur Police Outpost in Kahilipara during which the items and fake currency notes were recovered.
Officials informed that apart from the fake notes and gold items, they were also able to seize three mobile phones and a fake currency printing machine.
Meanwhile, two middlemen were also detained on charges of circulating the fake currency notes and running a business of selling fake gold items to gullible customers.
They were identified by officials as Rashidul Haque and Farooq Ahmed, both residents of Assam’s Lakhimpur.
Officials further informed that during interrogation, the duo confessed to running their operations from the rented space for the last four months.