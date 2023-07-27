Guwahati: Fake Notes Worth Rs 2 Lakh Seized, 1 Held

Around Rs 2 lakhs in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) was seized and one person was detained by police in Guwahati on Thursday, informed officials.
According to officials, the seizure was made in the Garchuk area of Guwahati after an operation was carried out based on specific inputs from informants.
The officials said that they had information of one person named Babul Hussain who allegedly was in possession of the counterfeit currency notes.
The individual was taken in and is currently being interrogated for further information as the police suspect the presence of a larger nexus.
Further details in this regard are awaited and investigations are underway, added officials.
Earlier this month on July 7, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police seized large numbers of FICN near ISBT bypass in Guwahati. One person was arrested in connection to the seizure.
Acting on intelligence inputs developed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), an operation was conducted by a team of STF of Assam police in Guwahati where a person identified as Md Sahanoor Islam (28) was nabbed near ISBT bypass for his involvement in illegal activities relating to FICN.
"Further, after spot interrogation, a search operation was made at the house of the accused person located at Ahom Gaon, Guwahati from where bundles of photo stated Indian currency notes of 500 denominations and bundles of blank white papers of size and shape of Indian currency notes of 500 denominations were recovered," said a press statement of Assam police.
The investigations revealed that the accused was a cheater who lured people into providing double the amount of FICN against the original Indian currency notes one comes to him for exchange. The modus operandi of the cheater is to lure people and to loot the original currency notes when a person approaches him for exchanging with double numbers of FICN.
Further, the investigation also revealed that the accused has been in this illegal business for a long and that there are more people in his gang, added the press statement of Assam police.
A case was registered at STF police station under sections 120(B)/489(A)/489(C)/489(D) IPC and apprehended Md Sahanoor Islam was arrested accordingly.
A vehicle used by the arrested accused person, four mobile phones and a pistol-look-alike lighter were also recovered from the possession of the arrested person.