Guwahati: Fake Notes Worth Over Rs 2 Lakh Seized, 2 Held

Guwahati Police took to X to write, "WGPD SOG team& a team from Jalukbari OP jointly busted a network of thugs running a FICN racket after one Mofidul Islam (29) of Bihpuria and one Rofikuddin of Laluk were arrested. A raid at the premises of the latter at Mirza rail gate led to the recovery of 1 FICN printing machine, FICN 216,500 of ₹500 denominations were recovered & seized. Legal action initiated."