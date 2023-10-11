Guwahati: Fake Notes Worth Over Rs 2 Lakh Seized, 2 Held

Two separate raids against fake Indian currency notes (FICN) led to the apprehension of two notorious fake note traders in Guwahati on Wednesday.
According to the officials, an operation against fake currency notes was carried out jointly by a team of Speacial Operations Group (SOG) of the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) along with Jalukbari Police.
Officers carried out a raid at Jalukbari near the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra where they were able to nab one of the accused.
The apprehended accused was identified as Mofidul Islam, aged 29 and a resident of Monar Gaon under Bihpuria Police Station in the Lakhimpur district of Assam.
Officials said that Islam was taken in for questioning by the team. During the interrogation, the accused let slip information of an accomplice to his crimes.
Based on that information, the team raided another location and were able to nab the second accused. The raid was carried out at a rented house near Mirza Rail Gate.
The team nabbed Rofikuddin, a resident of Laluk Islampur under Laluk Police Station in the Lakhimpur district. He was detained on charges of operating an illegal fake currency network.
Meanwhile, the raid at Mirza, which was carried out at 11 pm in the night, led to the recovery of one FICN printing machine and 433 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination.
The seized fake notes were worth Rs 2,16,500, added the officials. Further legal steps have been initiated against the duo, they said.
