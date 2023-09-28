NIA Chargesheet Says Designated Terrorist 'Uncle' Circulated Fake Notes

The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) charge sheet filed by the probing agency stated that designated individual terrorist 'Uncle' alias Javed Patel committed acts of terror through his associates by possessing and circulating high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) with the sole aim of damaging the economic stability of India.
The supplementary charge sheet against four people including the designated terrorist 'Uncle' alias Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna was filed before a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday in the Thane fake currency case.
Those charge-sheeted by the NIA apart from Javed Patel under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were identified as Riyaz Shikilkar, Mohammad Fayaaz Shikilkar and Nasir Chaudhari, all residents of Mumbai. Moreover, Fayaaz was also charged under the Arms Act.
It may be noted that three accused were charge sheeted earlier in April last year by the Thane police in the case which was originally registered following the seizure of 149 high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes of the denomination of Rs 2,000 from accused Riyaz Shikilkar
The NIA had then taken over the case and following a probe into the matter, arested Fayaaz in May 2023 for possession of illegal arms.
"Investigations also revealed that Fayaaz was in contact with ‘Uncle’ alias Javed Patel through WhatsApp, and had conspired to carry out unlawful activities in India. He had also received funds sent by Javed Patel, a designated individual terrorist, through his associate ‘Bhai’," the NIA said.
A wanted accused, Patel had committed acts of terror through his associates by possessing and circulating the high-qulaity fake Indian currency notes with the aim of damaging the monetary stability of India, the NIA charge sheet mentioned.