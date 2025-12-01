Guwahati: Fake Notes Seized in Boragaon, One Arrested

Based on credible information regarding the transportation of Fake Indian Currency Notes, a naka was set up by a team of the West Guwahati Police District near Boragaon, under the jurisdiction of Garchuk Police Station.

During the check, a motorcycle bearing registration number AS-01Y-7837 was intercepted.

Upon search, suspected fake currency with a face value of Rs. 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakhs) was recovered from a bag carried by the rider.

The notes were seized following due legal procedures.

The arrested accused has been identified as Santanu Talukdar (48 years). The accused was transporting the FICN from a neighbouring state for further circulation in Assam.

He was allegedly earlier involved in similar counterfeit currency activities.

Further investigation is in progress to identify the supply chain and other individuals involved in the network.

Also Read: One Held with Rs 4.06 Lakh Fake Notes in Guwahati's Dakhingaon