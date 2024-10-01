Guwahati: Families Flee as Land Mafia Vandalize Homes In Khanapara

In a disturbing incident in Guwahati's Khanapara locality, several homes were reportedly broken into and vandalized by a group of 10-12 miscreants, forcing residents to flee for their safety.
According to sources, the attackers are suspected to be part of a land mafia, allegedly targeting these families due to ongoing land disputes. The miscreants not only ransacked the homes but also physically threatened the residents.
The affected families claim they have been subjected to continuous harassment by the land mafia over a period of time, with escalating tensions revolving around the disputed land. They allege that the land mafia has been pressuring them to vacate their homes using threats and violence.
The attackers reportedly stormed into the neighborhood late at night, breaking into houses, damaging property, and creating an atmosphere of terror.
Unable to bear the relentless harassment, the families finally approached the Dispur Police Station on Monday night.
Although the families filed a formal complaint, they have alleged that the police did not treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves.