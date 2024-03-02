IN VIDEO: Assam CM Responds To Distressed Woman; Assures Action Against Land Mafia

In response to a distressed local woman who sought assistance from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging unlawful seizure of her property, CM Sarma reassured her of stringent actions against the accused, stressing that the land mafia in the state would face consequences.
Offering solace to the woman, the chief minister pledged to hold the land mafia accountable during his interaction with her.
“We will not spare the land mafia,” he said.
Sharing the encounter on social media, he posted a video where he can be seen comforting the woman. The video captures the woman pleading with the Chief Minister, who patiently listens and promises assistance.
He said, “I will not go. You are standing right in front of me. Stop crying first. I will wait for 2 minutes." The distressed women then stated, “Someone has occupied my house."
CM Sarma then directs the woman to present her case to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and promptly hands over her documents to facilitate the process.
Concurrently, the chief minister inaugurated various infrastructural development projects worth approximately Rs 1,208 crore for Cachar district, including initiatives amounting to around Rs 700 crore specifically for the Lakhipur subdivision.
Addressing attendees at the Lakhipur event, he highlighted the transformative potential of these projects, aiming to address longstanding demands of residents in Cachar district, particularly in Lakhipur.