Guwahati: Family Alleges Police Apathy as Daughter Goes Missing in Pathsala

A serious allegation has surfaced against Anup Patir, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pathsala Police Station, for allegedly refusing to register a missing person complaint in connection with the disappearance of a woman named Kakoli Patgiri.

According to the victim's family, Kakoli went missing from Pathsala on April 14. Distressed over her sudden disappearance, her parents reportedly approached the Pathsala Police Station to lodge a missing report. However, they allege that the OC not only declined to accept the FIR but also intimidated them. He allegedly dismissed the matter as a “domestic issue” and turned them away from the station.

Left helpless and desperate for answers, the parents were finally compelled to file a formal complaint at Guwahati's Dispur Police Station — 22 days after their daughter went missing.

The family has also levelled allegations of domestic abuse against Kakoli Patgiri’s husband, suspecting foul play behind her disappearance.

Since then, the grieving parents have been making rounds of various police stations, desperately seeking help in tracing their daughter’s whereabouts.

An official statement from the police regarding the OC’s conduct is awaited.

