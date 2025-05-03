Manipur Family Alleges Harassment at Guwahati Hotel; Woman Attempts Self-Harm

A family from violence-hit Manipur, currently staying in Guwahati for medical treatment, has accused the management of Padma Inn, a hotel in Ganeshguri, of harassment, mistreatment, and inhumane behaviour. The four-member family, which arrived in January and had been residing in the hotel since March, claims to have paid ₹69,000 of an ₹85,000 bill but was suddenly asked to vacate their room on Saturday.

Advertisment

According to their allegations, not only were they evicted without warning, but they were also forced to sleep on a bedsheet in the hotel’s staff room. The family has now approached the police, alleging mental harassment, mistreatment, and verbal abuse by the hotel staff.

In a shocking turn, the woman from the family alleged that she attempted self-harm due to the emotional distress caused by the alleged harassment. “We came from Imphal, hoping for a new life. My husband, son, and I have already paid ₹69,100 and now owe ₹20,000–25,000. But for the past 15 days, we’ve asked to stay in the staff room and have been treated like beggars. They speak to me in a deeply disrespectful and humiliating manner. I couldn’t take it anymore- I cut my wrists and pleaded for a doctor,” she said, claiming mental health issues worsened by the situation.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s caretaker strongly refuted the allegations. “The family never checks out. Her husband leaves during the day, keeps promising to pay, but never does. They now owe ₹27,000. We're under pressure from the hotel owner. They initially said it was for medical treatment. We have never harassed them, they're using the woman’s condition to delay payment.”

Adding complexity to the case, counter-allegations have surfaced that the same family previously stayed in five other Guwahati hotels without clearing dues.

Police have begun investigating the matter from both perspectives. Authorities are yet to make a formal statement as the probe continues.

Also Read: Eviction Drive Sparks Chaos in Uzan Bazar’s Jahajghat Area