Guwahati: Family Driver Held For Abducting Minor Girl Child

A personal driver to a Guwahati family was caught by police for kidnapping a 10-year-old child and demanding ransom, officials informed on Friday.

Amid a rise in cases of kidnapping, the driver of a family eloped with the minor girl child while taking her to her tuition classes.

The accused was identified as Nara Hari Barman, a resident of Assam’s Barpeta. He was employed as a driver to the family of Dr. Buddhaditya Bhattacharya in Guwahati.

Officials said that while taking the girl to her tuitions, the driver abducted and eloped with her. He then later called to demand ransom money in return of her safe release.

The driver demanded an amount of Rs 7 lakhs for her release, officials further informed.

Meanwhile, Dispur, Bhangagarh and Basistha police intervened in time to safely rescue the minor girl and apprehend the culprit.

Police located them at Jorabat near the Ganesh Mandir and safely brought back the girl child.