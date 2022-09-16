Amit Shah Meets CMs Of Assam, Arunachal To Discuss Border Issues

Union home minister Amit Shah met with the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday in New Delhi to discuss issues related to the state boundaries.
Shah called the meeting with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu urgently to discuss border related issues between the Northeast states.
Ahead of the crucial meeting, both the CMs and the Union home minister met at the Assam House in Delhi.
CM Sarma said, “We are committed to amicably resolve all the long-standing issues once and for all.”
It may be noted that the neighbouring northeastern states had signed the ‘Namsai Declaration’ in July under which the two states decided on bringing down the number of disputed villages from 123 to 86.
According to the Namsai declaration, the governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh had also committed itself to try and resolve the issues related to the inter-state border by September 15.
The regional committees formed following the signing of the pact also visited the disputed areas between the two states.