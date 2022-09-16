Amit Shah Meets CMs Of Assam, Arunachal To Discuss Border Issues

Union home minister Amit Shah met with the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday in New Delhi to discuss issues related to the state boundaries.

Shah called the meeting with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu urgently to discuss border related issues between the Northeast states.

Ahead of the crucial meeting, both the CMs and the Union home minister met at the Assam House in Delhi.

CM Sarma said, “We are committed to amicably resolve all the long-standing issues once and for all.”