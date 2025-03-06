Guwahati: Family Fears Human Trafficking as Two Women Go Missing from Chandrapur

A student and a married woman have gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Chandrapur, Guwahati.

The missing individuals have been identified as Monalisa Nath, a first-year Higher Secondary student, and Babita Barman, a mother of a three-year-old child.

According to the family, a broker allegedly lured both women with false promises and is suspected of taking them to Mumbai. The family fears that the broker may have intended to sell them into a human trafficking network.

The incident has been reported to Pragjyotishpur Police. Notably, Monalisa Nath was supposed to appear for her first-year Higher Secondary examinations tomorrow.

