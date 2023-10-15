Guwahati Family Finds Dead Lizard Inside Jabsons Potato Chips Packet

In a bizarre incident, the members of a family in Guwahati were left in utter shock after they made a disturbing discovery- a dead lizard inside a packet of Jabsons potato chips, reports emerged on Sunday.
According to sources, a member of the family, Arinjoy Sandilya, discovered the dead lizard remarkably intact and covered in the chip seasoning after consuming more than half of the packet with his family.
After the consumption of the chips packet with the dead lizard in it, the members of the family suffered from stomach infections.
Following the incident, the family promptly contacted Jabsons to complain about the dead lizard. They sent an email to a representative of the company attaching photographs of the sealed packet containing the lizard, however, he denied any possibility of such an incident occurring within their factory premises. They denied any responsibility for the mistake.
Later, disappointed by the response by the company, the family decided to file a complaint with the relevant food safety regulatory authorities.
On September 28, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sealed Maa Kali Hotel in Paltan Bazar area where a customer found a dead lizard in his rice thali.
A customer hailing from Silchar visited the hotel to have dinner where he ordered a rice thali and a fish curry. While having the meal, he found a dead lizard among the cooked rice.
Following this, a brawl erupted between the customer and the hotel staff and owner. The customer then lodged a complaint at Paltan Bazar Police Station.