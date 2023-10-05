Guwahati: Family Narrowly Escapes Landslide Fury Amid Heavy Rain

A landslide triggered by incessant rains struck a house at Zoo-Narengi road in Guwahati city on Thursday morning, destroying it partially. Fortunately, the family residing in the affected house had a narrow escape from this disaster.
The calamity, triggered by relentless rains, is part of a larger crisis as the city grapples with floods due to the inclement weather. The house, located perilously close to the edge of a hill at Bhaskar Nagar area, bore the brunt of the landslide.
While no injury or casualty was reported in the incident, the affected house sustained significant damage with its roof and guard walls completely destroyed, sources informed.
Meanwhile, the city of Guwahati has been grappling with the consequences of heavy rainfall, as flooding has also been reported in several low-lying areas.
The continuous downpour has inundated streets and created additional challenges for residents as well as the authorities.