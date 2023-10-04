Incessant Rainfall Triggers Flash Flood in Assam Once Again, Around 297 Remain Affected

Amid incessant rainfall activity in Assam for the last two days, the flood situation has worsened once again in parts of Upper Assam affecting at least 297 people in the last 24 hours, an official bulletin stated.
As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), crops around 9.70 hectares remain affected in parts of the Assam’s Dhemaji and Sivasagar districts.
Due to increasing water level of Ronganodi River, Panigaon to Kharkati Connected bamboo Foot Bridge washed away in North Lakhimpur, report received from Gaon Pradhan of Kharkati on Wednesday.
Similarly, Fisheries and Pond were submerged an area about 0.65 hectares at Ghorfolia and Sensua in Sivasagar district from October 3 to 4, 2023.
Erosion episodes, on the other hand, have been reported in areas of the districts of Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.
Kushbari, Lotibari, and Madhufal in Bongaigaon's Srijangram reported serious bank erosion on the river belt of the Aie-Manas for a reach of 3500 metres.
According to information received from the GP President, the Sonaibil Bandh cum Fakirganj Airkata road in Dhubri's South Salmara Part - Sundarpara pt-iv has been damaged due to Erosion by the river Brahmaputra as of October 3, 2023 by around 100 metres.
Major erosion happened in Mohonaghat (near spur Vll of DTP Dyke) today at around 10.46 a.m., according to Water Resources Department. -15 Metres in length.
River bank erosion has been recorded in Tinsukia's Doomdooma at Hatighuli N.C. on the left bank of the Brahmaputra from September 26, 2023 to October 4, 2023. According to WR department officials, the impacted segment is around 400 metres long.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more heavy rainfall activity over Assam and other parts of the Northeastern states during the next 2-3 days.
It also stated in its report that a low pressure area lies over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea levels tilting southwards with height and it is very likely to move nearly eastwards across West Bengal during next 2-3 days.
Due to the expected movement of this system, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy along with extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places is very likely to occur over Assam and other parts of the Northeastern region during till October 6, 2023.
IMD forecasted a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunder showers in Guwahati over the next 24 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures in Guwahati are expected to be 32°C and 25°C, respectively.