Guwahati: Fancy Bazar Business Ransacked; Cash Worth Lakhs Missing
Guwahati Police launched a probe after a business establishment in Fancy Bazar reported a breaking in and robbery. The incident occurred in the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.
As per reports, VK Surekha & Company, a tax consultant firm situated on Jail Road in Guwahati's Fancy Bazar was broken into last night. The thieves ransacked the office and looted cash from the premises.
The incident reported occurred at around 1.30 am in the wee hours. Around Rs 2-3 lakh cash has been reported missing from the office premises since the robbery.
Fancy Bazar Police reached the scene of the crime. Prima facie, it was evident that the thieves broke the door lock to enter. An investigation has been launched into the matter.
The police are yet to identify the number of people involved in the matter. Further details are awaited.