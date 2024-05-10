Guwahati: Head-on Collision Leaves 4 Injured in Christian Basti

A dreadful road accident occurred at Christian Basti on GS Road in Guwahati on Thursday night. The collision involved an MG Hector vehicle and a water-logged truck, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.
Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the MG Hector was traveling at a speed of approximately 100 km/h prior to the collision. The vehicle was occupied by four individuals, one hailing from Manipur and the rest from Guwahati.
Despite the severity of the accident and the condition of the vehicle, the occupants miraculously escaped with minor injuries. They are currently being escorted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by the police for necessary medical attention and first aid.
However, the driver of the truck involved in the accident has fled the scene, prompting a search by police.